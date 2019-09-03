Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,566. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $72.35.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.