Scotiabank Analysts Give Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) a $80.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC set a $83.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $84.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.67.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $53.66. 897,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,744. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 640.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.