Scotiabank Analysts Give West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) a $60.00 Price Target

West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) has been given a $60.00 target price by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, July 19th.

WFTBF traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $68.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

