Scotiabank Reiterates “$45.00” Price Target for Domtar (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has been given a $45.00 price objective by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Group cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Domtar from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Domtar stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. 718,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. Domtar has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). Domtar had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domtar will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1,915.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

