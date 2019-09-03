Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ:SHOS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as low as $3.25. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 14,353 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $291.07 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 286,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 105,567 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHOS)

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer products and services across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide products and services across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies.

