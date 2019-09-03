Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SGEN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Seattle Genetics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.36.

Shares of SGEN opened at $72.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 2.04.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $371,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,391,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,793 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,238. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,726.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,955,000 after purchasing an additional 627,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3,853.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,811,000 after purchasing an additional 532,497 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 63.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,026,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,068,000 after purchasing an additional 398,002 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,159,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,784,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,515,000 after acquiring an additional 278,792 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

