Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.11

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and traded as high as $4.09. Seeing Machines shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 1,504,857 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $136.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.72.

Seeing Machines Company Profile (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited develops computer vision related technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Guardian, which detects driver fatigue incidents and prevents those events; and FOVIO driver monitoring systems. The company serves automotive, commercial fleet, aviation, rail, and off-road markets.

