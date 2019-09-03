ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 0.5% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 47.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,673,000 after buying an additional 1,452,900 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 444.8% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 985,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,370,000 after buying an additional 804,514 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.2% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 701,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,849,000 after buying an additional 263,615 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4,071.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 201,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,576,000 after buying an additional 196,305 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 34.2% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 620,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,311,000 after purchasing an additional 157,939 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.34.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $8,114,440.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.36, for a total transaction of $105,410.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,793,505.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,208 shares of company stock worth $31,149,687 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.53. 32,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,629. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $147.63 and a one year high of $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.99. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,307.05, a P/E/G ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

