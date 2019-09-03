Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Has $13.61 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 8.8% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $13,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 276,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $23,413,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 517.6% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 146,921 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RPG traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,901. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $122.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.15 and its 200 day moving average is $117.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.