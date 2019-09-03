Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,967,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,441,000 after purchasing an additional 330,362 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 540,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 361,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,921 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,307. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

