Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

BSJM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,563. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

