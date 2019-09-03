Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,834 Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Mercantil Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 11.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth $226,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 238.9% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth $87,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Mercantil Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.82.

Shares of AMTB stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. 1,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.44 million and a PE ratio of 12.57. Mercantil Bank Holding Corp has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $259.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.30 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 13.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantil Bank Holding Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

