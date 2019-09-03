Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $970,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $147.73. 306,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,920. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $154.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

