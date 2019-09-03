Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Magna International by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,744,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,609,000 after acquiring an additional 920,143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,371,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113,851 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Magna International by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,071,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,442,000 after acquiring an additional 351,054 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 801,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 40,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,515 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGA traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.95. 26,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,169. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $57.85.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 6.35%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.76%.

MGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Veritas Investment Research raised Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $63.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

