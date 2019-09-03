Shamrock Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shamrock Asset Management LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 996.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,922,000 after buying an additional 13,893,238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $272,050,000 after buying an additional 3,061,598 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,393,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $258,131,000 after buying an additional 2,276,723 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7,630.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $129,006,000 after buying an additional 1,273,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,221,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $183,728,000 after buying an additional 1,052,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,676,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.