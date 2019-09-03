Shamrock Asset Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Shamrock Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIP. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 89.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,943,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,702 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,008,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,680 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 57.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,631,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,918,000 after acquiring an additional 962,098 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,535,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,162,000 after acquiring an additional 814,234 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,603,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,749,000 after acquiring an additional 413,425 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.41.

NYSE BIP traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 22,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 340.68%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

