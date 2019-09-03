Shamrock Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,247,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,491,000 after purchasing an additional 829,462 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,585,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,013,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 326,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,472,000 after purchasing an additional 145,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,475,000 after purchasing an additional 138,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wellington Shields lowered Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total transaction of $408,654.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,132 shares of company stock worth $13,578,876. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,062. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.59. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $140.95 and a 1-year high of $237.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

