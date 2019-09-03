Shard (SHARD) Price Down 33% Over Last 7 Days

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 29.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Shard has traded 33% lower against the dollar. Shard has a market cap of $700,540.00 and $2.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000355 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 24,864,980 coins and its circulating supply is 19,540,084 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

Shard Coin Trading

Shard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.