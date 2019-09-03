Shekel (JEW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41,340.00

Shekel (CURRENCY:JEW) traded down 72.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Shekel has traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shekel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Shekel has a total market capitalization of $41,340.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Shekel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022707 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003354 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004025 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel Profile

JEW is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Shekel’s total supply is 133,109,990 coins. The official website for Shekel is shekel.io. Shekel’s official Twitter account is @shekel_coin.

Buying and Selling Shekel

Shekel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shekel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shekel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shekel using one of the exchanges listed above.

