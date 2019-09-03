Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Acquires 9,760 Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,810 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the second quarter worth $88,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the first quarter worth $89,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 17.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE IGR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. 4,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,886. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

