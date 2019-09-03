Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Grows Position in Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 0.09% of Tecnoglass worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 104,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 72.6% in the second quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 104,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 44,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $1,616,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. 731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. Tecnoglass Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.53 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

