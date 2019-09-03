Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.73. 306,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,920. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $154.51.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

