Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSTK. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. Shutterstock has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $55.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.93 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,592 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $62,740.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 100.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2,525.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 876.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

