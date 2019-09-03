Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.49

Silver One Resources Inc (CVE:SVE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 534366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 million and a PE ratio of -34.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Silver One Resources Company Profile (CVE:SVE)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

