SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

SILV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

SILV traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,425. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,998,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 151,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,943,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 542.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 988,600 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 459,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 32,053 shares during the period.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

