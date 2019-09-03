SingularityNET (AGI) Price Tops $0.0292 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, IDEX and Liqui. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $15.76 million and approximately $677,819.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00214129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.01276122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00087468 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017484 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020481 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, Kucoin, IDEX, Ethfinex, DragonEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

