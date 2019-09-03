SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SKM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SK Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on SK Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SKM traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,213. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

