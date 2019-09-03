Social Activity Token (SAT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.00

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Social Activity Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and YoBit. Social Activity Token has a total market cap of $120,593.00 and $14.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Social Activity Token alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00053834 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00311173 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009477 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006864 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000087 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Social Activity Token Token Profile

Social Activity Token (SAT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Social Activity Token is sphere.social. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial.

Social Activity Token Token Trading

Social Activity Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Activity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Activity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.