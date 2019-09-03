Southern (NYSE:SO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.21

Southern Co (NYSE:SO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.21 and last traded at $59.16, with a volume of 1990234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Get Southern alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,760,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 763,761 shares of company stock worth $42,098,297. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 71,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 66,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.