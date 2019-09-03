Sparkpoint (SRK) Trading Up 64.4% Over Last Week

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded up 64.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sparkpoint has a total market capitalization of $406,149.00 and $74,597.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkpoint token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sparkpoint Token Profile

Sparkpoint's total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,408,945,254 tokens. Sparkpoint's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem.

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

