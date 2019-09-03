SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Announces $0.01 — Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIPX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.68. 12,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,498. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39.

