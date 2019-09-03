SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Plans $0.07 — Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0704 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of FLRN stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,251. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.