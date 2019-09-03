SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Plans — Dividend of $0.09

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

NYSEARCA:SPIB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $35.36. 108,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.48.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.