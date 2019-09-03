SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL (BMV:WIP) to Issue $0.07 — Dividend

SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL (BMV:WIP) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of WIP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09. SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.