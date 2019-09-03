SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.6% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 142,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,872,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.81. 41,242,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,392,828. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.07. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.