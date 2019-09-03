Spectiv (SIG) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $103,217.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00212113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.01265249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017400 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00018875 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,089,723 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

