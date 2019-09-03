SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

SpectrumNetwork (CURRENCY:SPEC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, SpectrumNetwork has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. SpectrumNetwork has a total market cap of $1,134.00 and $5,739.00 worth of SpectrumNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpectrumNetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Coinlim and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,682.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.93 or 0.01693188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.65 or 0.02832220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00660859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00703099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00064317 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00429760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008876 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork Profile

SpectrumNetwork (CRYPTO:SPEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2015. SpectrumNetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,512,740 tokens. SpectrumNetwork’s official website is www.the-spectrumnetwork.com. SpectrumNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumnetwork. The Reddit community for SpectrumNetwork is /r/SpectrumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpectrumNetwork’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpectrumNetwork

SpectrumNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpectrumNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpectrumNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpectrumNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

