Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.22 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $175.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.21.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 596.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 367,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 314,895 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 710,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

