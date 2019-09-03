Stakinglab Price Up 106.5% Over Last Week (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 86.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $225,654.00 and $940.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 106.5% higher against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00005224 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 754,001 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

