Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report sales of $2.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $10.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $11.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Glenn Pushis purchased 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,986.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,381.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 752.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 39,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,272. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.