Stephens Analysts Give GMS (NYSE:GMS) a $34.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $34.00 target price on GMS (NYSE:GMS) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on shares of GMS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on GMS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of GMS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. GMS has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.16.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. GMS had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 28,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $654,559.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,179.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of GMS by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GMS by 419.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

