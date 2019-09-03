STRAKS (STAK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $54,066.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. STRAKS has a market cap of $54,066.00 and $5.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,588.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.01694931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.41 or 0.02847143 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00653618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00706260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00431516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008938 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, HitBTC, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

