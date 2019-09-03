Stronghold USD Price Tops $1.02 on Top Exchanges (USDS)

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Stronghold USD has a market cap of $408,412.00 and approximately $6,096.00 worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stronghold USD token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00018927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stronghold. Over the last week, Stronghold USD has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00211792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.01265419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00087343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017437 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Stronghold USD Token Profile

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg. The official message board for Stronghold USD is medium.com/strongholdxchg. The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg. Stronghold USD’s official website is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd.

Stronghold USD Token Trading

Stronghold USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stronghold and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stronghold USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stronghold USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

