Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Given $20.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sundial Growers an industry rank of 76 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

SNDL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 635,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,316. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

