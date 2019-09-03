Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Sunrise Resources Plc (LON:SRES)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.11. Sunrise Resources shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 7,432,872 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.10.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Australia, the United States, and Ireland. The company explores for diamond, barite, gold, diatomite, copper, silver, and other base metal and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.