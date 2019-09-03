Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.00

Supermarket Income REIT PLC (LON:SUPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.40), with a volume of 72372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $256.62 million and a P/E ratio of 214.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a GBX 1.42 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the UK. It aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for long- term capital growth.

