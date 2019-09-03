Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) PT Set at $46.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) has been assigned a $46.00 price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.83% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SUPN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,290. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar bought 7,200 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $190,008.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 957,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,680,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after buying an additional 19,911 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

