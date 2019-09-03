sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Reaches $2.99 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. sUSD has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $18,447.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00009775 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. In the last week, sUSD has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00211600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.01267868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020514 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 2,904,675 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

