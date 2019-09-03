Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TATE. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 732.50 ($9.57).

TATE opened at GBX 732.80 ($9.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of GBX 628.20 ($8.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 729.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 734.43.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

