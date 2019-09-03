TD Capital Management LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 191,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,288 shares of company stock valued at $40,882,974 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD traded down $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.91. The company had a trading volume of 186,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,661. The company has a market cap of $249.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.43 and a 200-day moving average of $201.46. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $229.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

